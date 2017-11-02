3 killed in Colorado Walmart shooting; suspect sought

Darlene Jackson sits on an overturned shopping cart as she and fellow shoppers and employees gather outside after a gunman opened fire in Walmart in Thornton, Colo., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Police in Thornton announced the shooting in a tweet Wednesday evening and advised people to stay away from the area. Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store. The Denver Post via AP AAron Ontiveroz