Mississippi chief defends pointing guns in traffic stop

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 7:32 PM

GULFPORT, Miss.

A Mississippi police chief is disputing parts of the account of an African-American man who says officers swarmed his family's vehicle and pointed guns at him, his wife and four children after a neighbor mistook them for burglars.

Gulfport Chief Leonard Papania posted a video Wednesday on Facebook responding to the allegations by Kelvin Fairley, whose sport utility vehicle was stopped by police Sunday.

Papania said officers drew their weapons because the SUV had tinted windows and they couldn't see inside. He says officers put their guns away when they saw children were in the vehicle. His post includes several minutes of police camera video.

The chief says an officer should have responded better when Fairley went to the police station to complain about how his family was treated.

