Nation & World

Police: Officers return fire, killing man who shot 1 of them

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 7:29 PM

ANNISTON, Ala.

Authorities say police fatally shot a man after he shot an officer investigating a crime scene in Alabama.

WBRC-TV reports that Anniston police were looking into the discovery of a woman's body Wednesday. Police Chief Shane Denham says a man tried to get into that crime scene and when officers tried to stop him, the man pulled a gun and shot a police officer.

Five officers, including the one who was shot, returned fire, and the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. The dead man's name has not been released.

The police officer who was shot is in the hospital but is expected to be released later Wednesday. The other four officers involved in the shooting are being questioned.

No information is available about the races of anyone involved.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

    Antwon Lee of Georgia trying to comfort his newborn son Debias King Lee as he got vaccines in October made the rounds on social media and captured hearts.

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral
Watch: Fatal 14 car pileup in Canada causes massive fireball 0:29

Watch: Fatal 14 car pileup in Canada causes massive fireball

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph 2:35

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph

View More Video