Nation & World

6 firefighters terminated after noose, lewd drawings found

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 7:19 PM

MIAMI

Six firefighters in Miami have been fired after a noose was hung over a black firefighter's family photo and lewd pictures drawn on it.

The Miami Herald reports that the firefighters were terminated Wednesday after a police investigation into the Sept. 9 incident at the fire station.

Miami City manager Daniel Alfonso said in a statement that investigators found sexually explicit and racially offensive conduct by the six fired employees.

The newspaper reports that someone created a noose out of twine, and several of the lieutenant's family photos were defaced with "phallic renderings."

Under the city's civil service procedures, the fired firefighters can challenge their firings.

Miami International Association of Firefighters President Freddy Delgado says the union is aware of the incident but "remains unclear about the facts."

