Nation & World

Police: 2nd man charged in shooting that killed 2, wounded 7

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 8:43 PM

LANETT, Ala.

Police say they've arrested a second man in an Alabama nightclub shooting that left two dead and seven others wounded.

Police told local media outlets that 20-year-old Travis Terrell Fielder Jr. of Tuskegee was charged with capital murder and attempted murder in connection with the Oct. 22 shooting at Club Addiction in Lanett. He remains jailed.

Court documents show Fielder is charged in the shooting death of Tashina Paulette Davis. A complaint says she was killed with a .40-caliber firearm while in a car. Another man also was charged last week with murder in Davis' death.

Attorneys appointed to represent Fielder declined comment, saying they weren't "in any position to make a statement at this time."

Police say a gunman went to the nightclub and opened fire.

