A 14 car pileup an hour north of Toronto caused a massive fireball and resulted in three fatalities. Video courtesy of Ryan Johnson/Twitter and Luba Zariczny/Twitter. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
A 14 car pileup an hour north of Toronto caused a massive fireball and resulted in three fatalities. Video courtesy of Ryan Johnson/Twitter and Luba Zariczny/Twitter. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Nation & World

Fiery 14-vehicle crash looks like something out of the apocalypse

By Jason Boatright

jboatright@kcstar.com

November 01, 2017 04:17 PM

A fiery 14-vehicle crash an hour north of Toronto, Ontario, killed three people and caused Highway 400 to close with “tangled, twisted metal” littering the pavement, according to Toronto Sun.

Photos and video from the crash show a massive fireball that looks like something out of the apocalypse.

CBC News says a chain reaction of collisions started late Tuesday night when a truck slammed into the back of another that was stopped in traffic.

Two other fully loaded tanker trucks, three commercial vehicles and several cars were also involved in the collision, according to CBC News.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the Ontario Provincial Police’s highway safety division told CBC News “the vehicles are completely destroyed, melted into the asphalt.”

“The tanker trucks essentially acted as “bombs on wheels,” Schmidt continued.

Jason Boatright: 816-234-4053, @TheJasonBoat

