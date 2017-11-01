Robber pulls gun, steals stuff, shoots himself in the stuff

In today’s edition of karma is a real witch ...
Early on Tuesday, shortly after 6 a.m., a 19-year-old man walked into a business on Chicago’s Far South Side and robbed two people at gunpoint, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
He took their cellphones, their wallets and cash, police reported.
Then he bolted, and as he ran away he accidentally shot himself in the penis, according to Chicago police.
He was taken in serious condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where police took him into custody. Charges against him are pending, police said.
The shooting ended a span of more than 24 hours that passed without a reported shooting in Chicago, according to local news website Patch.com.
By the end of October more than 3,000 shooting incidents had been reported in the city for the year, the website reported.
On Halloween 11 people were shot, two fatally, in the city, according to the Chicago Tribune.
