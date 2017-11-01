He called 911 and said he found a ‘heartbreaking’ sick dog. Police say he’s the owner

Earlier this month police in Wichita asked the public to help find the dastardly person who dumped a sick, emaciated female pit bull puppy — “nothing but skin and bones” — in an alley.
A witness who called 911 said he saw a blue van in the alley dropping something off. When the man went to check, he found the sick dog, he told police.
With a corn cob stuck in her bowels and large gas pockets forming, the 22-pound bag of skin and bones was hours from death.
Her recovery has been steady. She had surgery to remove the corn cob, she’s eating now when she didn’t used to and she’s finding her strength again, Wichita media report.
Her new name is Aadya.
Wichita police who fielded innumerable tips on who might have abandoned the dog now think they’ve found the person who dumped Aadya: the man who said he found her.
Police say the man who called 911 was the dog’s owner and that he made up the story about finding her in the alley.
Police did not name Vincent Currie as the man facing charges, but a police report named him as the person who called 911, KAKE reported.
He’ll appear in court to face charges of misdemeanor animal cruelty and making a false police report, Wichita Police Officer Charley Davidson told The Wichita Eagle on Tuesday.
Police released no other details.
KAKE interviewed Currie shortly after he said he found the dog. He described how he “could feel every single bone inside of her body. It was heartbreaking.”
It was heartbreaking to the people who stepped up to help her, too, including Beauties and Beasts, the rescue group that helped pay for her surgery.
About a week after Aayda was found she went home with new foster parents, Mark Walker and Jeff Mosch, according to KSN in Wichita.
“The first thing I noticed was how sad she looked, how a little scared, if not a lot scared,” Walker told KSN.
She had trouble walking, too, Mosch said, because her muscles were so atrophied. When she trotted, she wobbled.
Within days, though, she started looking like a new pup.
“She runs now, she dances around my feet no matter where I go in the house, in fact she almost trips me, just has to be right there,” Mosch told KSN.
They have set up a Facebook group, “Aayda’s Journey,” where people can keep tabs on her recovery.
