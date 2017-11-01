Giving birth on Halloween is no big deal — unless your name is Frankenstein

Grandma Frankenstein called it.
Something told her that her first grandchild would wait until a very special day to make his entrance into the world, and that’s exactly what he did.
Oskar Gray Frankenstein was born on Halloween afternoon.
“He was due four days ago, and he decided to wait until Halloween,” Jennifer Frankenstein, the baby’s grandmother, told WKMG in Orlando.
Kyle and Jessica Frankenstein of Altamonte Springs, Fla., expected the baby on Saturday. But he arrived after 14 hours of labor on Tuesday.
Grandma said the baby is the first in the family to be born on Halloween, though her 13-year-old daughter shares a birthday with author Mary Shelley, who wrote the Gothic novel “Frankenstein.”
Parents Kyle and Jessica Frankenstein tell news outlets that baby Frankenstein weighed in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces.
