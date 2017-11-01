President Donald Trump, escorted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., left, arrives on Capitol Hill to have lunch with Senate Republicans and push for his tax reform agenda, in Washington Tuesday.
Nation & World

Trump faults Schumer, 'diversity' immigration in NYC attack

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 7:09 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is calling for "Merit Based immigration" following the deadly truck attack in New York City that killed eight people and injured 11.

Trump says on Twitter Wednesday that the driver in Tuesday's attack "came into our country through what is called the 'Diversity Visa Lottery Program,' a Chuck Schumer beauty."

Officials said the attacker is an immigrant from Uzbekistan who came to the U.S. legally in 2010. They haven't said whether he came in through the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, which covers immigrants from countries with low rates of immigration to the U.S.

Trump tweeted, "We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter)."

