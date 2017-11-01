Thai junta firmly in command after year of mourning for king

In this Oct. 26, 2017, photo, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, center, participates in the funeral procession and royal cremation ceremony of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand’s military government has emerged from the year of official mourning for King Bhumibol with a firm grip on power and in no apparent rush to hold elections it has repeatedly delayed during the four years since its coup. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo