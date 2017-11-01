The Latest: Arab League head condemns New York truck attack

More Videos 1:04 Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria Pause 2:35 Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph 3:57 Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits 1:13 Multiple people dead in New York after truck strikes pedestrians 1:38 Benjamin Banneker loses charter 0:48 David Beaty on KU's Jay-Hawkers football uniforms 1:40 Murder victims families rally at The Plaza 3:49 Jeremiah Tilmon on fouls, Mizzou's scrimmages 1:26 Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’ 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Truck plows into through bike path in New York, killing multiple people At least eight people are dead and several injured after a truck driver plowed into people on a bike path near the World Trade Center in New York. Police have a suspect in custody. At least eight people are dead and several injured after a truck driver plowed into people on a bike path near the World Trade Center in New York. Police have a suspect in custody. Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy

At least eight people are dead and several injured after a truck driver plowed into people on a bike path near the World Trade Center in New York. Police have a suspect in custody. Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy