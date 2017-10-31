A Halloween treat from NASA: eerie sounds from outer space

More Videos 2:35 Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph Pause 3:57 Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits 3:00 Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 1:21 Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston talks about stopping the Broncos offense 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 1:47 Behind the scenes of Olathe City Council's webcasts 1:26 Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’ 1:40 Murder victims families rally at The Plaza 0:19 Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Missing games was crushing 2:33 Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson talks about coming up with big defense plays against the Broncos Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

NASA's spooky space sounds from the universe and beyond Audio from NASA satellites around the universe can sound pretty spooky, especially on Halloween. Audio from NASA satellites around the universe can sound pretty spooky, especially on Halloween. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Audio from NASA satellites around the universe can sound pretty spooky, especially on Halloween. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star