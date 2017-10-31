More Videos

  • NASA's spooky space sounds from the universe and beyond

    Audio from NASA satellites around the universe can sound pretty spooky, especially on Halloween.

Audio from NASA satellites around the universe can sound pretty spooky, especially on Halloween. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
Audio from NASA satellites around the universe can sound pretty spooky, especially on Halloween. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Nation & World

A Halloween treat from NASA: eerie sounds from outer space

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

October 31, 2017 2:53 PM

Just in time for Halloween, NASA has compiled samplings of otherworldly sounds captured by space probes traversing the solar system.

The real noises are made from radio emissions in deep space that NASA has converted to sound waves.

The 22 short tracks available at the NASA website include samplings from Jupiter’s magnetic field as detected by the spacecraft Juno, auroras near the poles of Saturn as picked up by Cassini, radar echoes from Saturn’s moon Titan and dust from comet Tempel 1.

They could almost form the soundtrack of “Forbidden Planet,” a respected 1956 science fiction film.

NASA calls it the “elusive ‘sounds’ of howling planets and whistling helium that is sure to make your skin crawl.”

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

