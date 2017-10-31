Trump admin to defend Cuba embargo at UN, reversing Obama

FILE - In this March 21, 2016 file photo, Cuban President Raul Castro, right, lifts up the arm of U.S. President Barack Obama, at the conclusion of their joint news conference at the Palace of the Revolution, in Havana, Cuba. The United States will vote this week against an annual United Nations resolution condemning the U.S. embargo on Cuba, reversing the Obama administration’s abstention last year. Ramon Espinosa, File AP Photo