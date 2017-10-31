Vermont State Police say they found 43-year-old Sean J. Barber of Wilmington, Vt. intoxicated and sleeping in the upstairs bedroom of a house that wasn’t his early Saturday morning.
Vermont State Police say they found 43-year-old Sean J. Barber of Wilmington, Vt. intoxicated and sleeping in the upstairs bedroom of a house that wasn’t his early Saturday morning. Vermont State Police
Vermont State Police say they found 43-year-old Sean J. Barber of Wilmington, Vt. intoxicated and sleeping in the upstairs bedroom of a house that wasn’t his early Saturday morning. Vermont State Police

Nation & World

Teen finds a creepy cocaine clown sleeping in his house, police say

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

October 31, 2017 8:26 AM

This right here gives clowns a bad name.

Early Saturday morning a teenager in Marlboro, Vt., found a man dressed as a clown sleeping in his house.

The clown appeared to be drunk. He reportedly had cocaine on him, too.

He had his mugshot taken in his creepy clown costume and what remained of his clown makeup.

A statement from the Vermont State Police described how the teenager called 911 about 3:30 a.m. Saturday to report an unknown man in his house.

When police arrived they found 43-year-old Sean J. Barber of Wilmington, Vt., intoxicated and sleeping in an upstairs bedroom. Police found cocaine on him when they arrested him, the statement said.

Barber was held at Southern State Correctional Facility until he sobered up.

He was charged with unlawful trespass and possession of cocaine. He’s scheduled to be in court in December, presumably without the ruffled collar and bow tie.

More Videos

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph 2:35

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph

Pause
A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC 2:38

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC

City Council webcasts 1:47

City Council webcasts

Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston talks about stopping the Broncos offense 1:21

Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston talks about stopping the Broncos offense

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson talks about coming up with big defense plays against the Broncos 2:33

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson talks about coming up with big defense plays against the Broncos

Denver Broncos' Jamaal Charles and Kansas City Chiefs' Charcandrick West exchange jerseys 0:39

Denver Broncos' Jamaal Charles and Kansas City Chiefs' Charcandrick West exchange jerseys

Chiefs' coach Andy Reid on his team's 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:01

Chiefs' coach Andy Reid on his team's 29-19 win over the Broncos

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:00

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

Travis Kelce on dance dedication and his quarterback 0:53

Travis Kelce on dance dedication and his quarterback

High school senior with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard rushing touchdown 0:51

High school senior with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard rushing touchdown

  • Are you scared of clowns? This might be the reason why

    Do clowns scare you? You’re not alone. Many people suffer from coulorphobia, or fear of clowns. There might be a simple reason why.

Are you scared of clowns? This might be the reason why

Do clowns scare you? You’re not alone. Many people suffer from coulorphobia, or fear of clowns. There might be a simple reason why.

Meta Viers McClatchy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph 2:35

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph

Pause
A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC 2:38

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC

City Council webcasts 1:47

City Council webcasts

Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston talks about stopping the Broncos offense 1:21

Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston talks about stopping the Broncos offense

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson talks about coming up with big defense plays against the Broncos 2:33

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson talks about coming up with big defense plays against the Broncos

Denver Broncos' Jamaal Charles and Kansas City Chiefs' Charcandrick West exchange jerseys 0:39

Denver Broncos' Jamaal Charles and Kansas City Chiefs' Charcandrick West exchange jerseys

Chiefs' coach Andy Reid on his team's 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:01

Chiefs' coach Andy Reid on his team's 29-19 win over the Broncos

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:00

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

Travis Kelce on dance dedication and his quarterback 0:53

Travis Kelce on dance dedication and his quarterback

High school senior with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard rushing touchdown 0:51

High school senior with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard rushing touchdown

  • Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph

    A Minnesota sheriff’s deputy driving at a high rate of speed had a scary encounter with a deer earlier this month that demonstrated that not swerving is an effective — and in this case life-saving — defense.

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph

View More Video