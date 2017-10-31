Teen finds a creepy cocaine clown sleeping in his house, police say

This right here gives clowns a bad name.
Early Saturday morning a teenager in Marlboro, Vt., found a man dressed as a clown sleeping in his house.
The clown appeared to be drunk. He reportedly had cocaine on him, too.
He had his mugshot taken in his creepy clown costume and what remained of his clown makeup.
A statement from the Vermont State Police described how the teenager called 911 about 3:30 a.m. Saturday to report an unknown man in his house.
When police arrived they found 43-year-old Sean J. Barber of Wilmington, Vt., intoxicated and sleeping in an upstairs bedroom. Police found cocaine on him when they arrested him, the statement said.
Barber was held at Southern State Correctional Facility until he sobered up.
He was charged with unlawful trespass and possession of cocaine. He’s scheduled to be in court in December, presumably without the ruffled collar and bow tie.
