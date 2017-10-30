Legendary mountain climber Fred Beckey dies at 94

FILE - In this July 26, 2016, file photo, Fred Beckey, the legendary mountain climber, visits with guests during a promotional event for "Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey," an upcoming documentary feature film about his life in Seattle. Beckey died on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, according to Megan Bond, a close friend who managed his affairs. He was 94. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo