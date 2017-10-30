Dudes wearing Grumpy Bear onesies accused of robbery, burglary, DWI and bad glitter

Two Care Bears landed in jail over the weekend.
We’ll paws here and let that sink in.
In one case early Sunday, police in Des Moines arrested a man dressed in Grumpy Bear onesie — Grumpy is the scowling Care Bear — after he was caught rummaging through someone’s truck.
The incident got downright un-bear-able.
According to WHO-TV in Des Moines, Brent Boyd was cleaning up after his Halloween party early Sunday morning. Most of his guests were gone. But then he saw Grumpy Bear inside his truck, which was parked in the driveway.
Boyd confronted Grumpy, and the two began to fight. Boyd escaped back into the house and locked the door, but Grumpy kicked the door open, busting the lock, according to police.
Boyd and a friend wrestled the bear to the ground, suffering minor injuries in the scuffle, police reported.
Police identified Grumpy Bear as 30-year-old Cody James Shafer, according to KCCI in Des Moines.
They charged Shafer with second-degree robbery and first-degree burglary and threw him in jail.
Shafer reportedly told officers he was drunk and that he thought he was in a different forest, er, town.
In more Care Bear news, a man wearing a black helmet and a Grumpy Bear onesie was arrested Saturday night in Morganton, N.C., the News Herald in Morganton reports.
Keith William Hurley, 39, had his costume unzipped almost to his waist, and his face and chest were dusted with glitter, according to the police report.
His eyes were red and glossy, and his breath smelled like alcohol, police said.
Grumpy “performed poorly” on field sobriety tests and was charged with driving while impaired.
