  Dashcam video shows sheriff in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph

    A Minnesota sheriff’s deputy driving at a high rate of speed had a scary encounter with a deer earlier this month that demonstrated that not swerving is an effective — and in this case life-saving — defense.

A Minnesota sheriff's deputy driving at a high rate of speed had a scary encounter with a deer earlier this month that demonstrated that not swerving is an effective — and in this case life-saving — defense.
A Minnesota sheriff’s deputy driving at a high rate of speed had a scary encounter with a deer earlier this month that demonstrated that not swerving is an effective — and in this case life-saving — defense. Isanti County Sheriff

Nation & World

Deputy driving 100 mph slams into a deer and lives to tell about it

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

October 30, 2017 3:02 PM

If you’ve never believed the experts who say hitting a deer head-on instead of swerving to avoid it is the best defense, check this out.

On Oct. 21, John McCarty, a deputy with the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota, responded after midnight to a call about a man with a gun.

Lights flashing, siren blaring, McCarty sped down the dark, mostly empty highway in a Dodge Charger cruiser.

Then, bam! A deer ran out onto the road from the ditch.

McCarty hit the brakes as he slammed into the deer head-on. Both air bags in the front deployed in the impact.

The video was posted last week to the department’s Facebook page.

“He hit the deer. It caused the hood to go flying open,” Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk told Valley News Live. “He did a great job of hitting the brakes, kept it on the road and thank God there was not traffic on the road at that time of day.”

The department posted photos of the aftermath, and video from both the deputy’s dashcam and body cam, to its Facebook page to educate people about deer-car accidents.

“It goes to show how dangerous deer strikes can be, but this also shows how important it is to NOT swerve when an animal strike is going to occur,” the department wrote on Facebook.

“If the deputy swerved he would have rolled and been injured or worse. Staying in a straight line kept the injuries to a minimum when the air bags deployed.”

The don’t-swerve advice tends to fall on deaf ears.

Two-thirds of Americans incorrectly believe swerving or trying to stop short is usually the best thing to do when they encounter a deer in the road, according to a new survey from Farmers Insurance.

Swerving or trying to take evasive action can cause the driver to lose control of the car, and then “gravity takes over and that can lead to a deadlier outcome,” Paul Quinn, head of customer claims for Farmers Insurance, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The insurance company gave motorists advice for driving at this time of year when deer are on the move:

▪ Use your high beams, when appropriate, while driving at night (when there is no fog) to increase visibility and spot animals more easily.

▪ Heed those wildlife crossing signs in areas of heavy animal traffic. They’re there for a reason.

▪ Use the middle lane on a multilane road. This will give you more time to spot an animal trying to cross in front of you.

▪ If you hit an animal, pull over and call 911. Don’t approach the animal because you could cause it to panic, inciting it to hurt you or your car if you get too close.

McCarty walked way with minor bruises caused by the airbags, Sheriff Caulk told Valley News Live.

“I can replace cars, but I can’t replace people,” he said.

    A Minnesota sheriff’s deputy driving at a high rate of speed had a scary encounter with a deer earlier this month that demonstrated that not swerving is an effective — and in this case life-saving — defense.

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph

