Nation & World

DC court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 12:06 PM

WASHINGTON

A federal court in Washington is barring President Donald Trump from changing the government's policy on military service by transgender people.

Trump announced in an August memo that he intended to reverse course on a 2016 policy that allowed troops to serve openly as transgender individuals. He said he would order a return to the policy prior to June 2016, under which service members could be discharged for being transgender.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote Monday that transgender members of the military who had sued over the change were likely to win their lawsuit and barred the Trump administration from reversing course.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Nashville nurse sings to dying patient

    Vanderbilt University Medical Center Nurse Olivia Neufelder tries to make a dying patients last moments more peaceful by holding her hand and singing.

Nashville nurse sings to dying patient

Nashville nurse sings to dying patient 2:28

Nashville nurse sings to dying patient
Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mph car chase 2:32

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mph car chase
How many insects do you swallow each year and other real life scary facts 1:38

How many insects do you swallow each year and other real life scary facts

View More Video