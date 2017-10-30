Who is George Papadopoulos & what did he plead guilty to?

1:42 Dashcam video shows teen with broken leg rescued from burning car by Michigan sheriff's deputy Pause

0:55 Dashcam video shows California Highway Patrol officers swept away in mudslide

0:11 The trajectory of Asteroid 2002 AJ129 that will fly past Earth on February 4

0:35 National Zoo's panda takes a roll in the snow

1:53 Detroit's Pontiac Silverdome still stands after failed implosion

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

0:36 Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

0:32 Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport