More Videos

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mph car chase 2:32

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mph car chase

Pause
President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit 30:27

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips 1:30

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina 2:36

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week 21:31

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church 1:51

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza 1:40

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza

Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic 1:26

Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic

Derrick Johnson on the one tackle he has made on Jamaal Charles 2:03

Derrick Johnson on the one tackle he has made on Jamaal Charles

  • Nashville nurse sings to dying patient

    Vanderbilt University Medical Center Nurse Olivia Neufelder tries to make a dying patients last moments more peaceful by holding her hand and singing.

Nashville nurse sings to dying patient

Vanderbilt University Medical Center Nurse Olivia Neufelder tries to make a dying patients last moments more peaceful by holding her hand and singing.
Megan Smith/Facebook
How to fold an American flag

Nation & World

How to fold an American flag

Ever wonder how to fold an American flag properly? Watch this demonstration by members of the Central Coast Leatherneck Honor Guard. Here, they're using a United States burial flag, which is a longer version of the flag that they use during memorial services. You can use the same technique with a regular-size flag.

Body cam video shows parents passed out with baby in backseat

Nation & World

Body cam video shows parents passed out with baby in backseat

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office in Florida released a body cam video from one of their deputies that shows a couple unconscious in a car with an 8-month-baby in the backseat. Both adults were arrested. The female passenger was charged with child neglect and drug possession. The male was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with suspended license. The baby was found with a spoiled diaper. The child was placed in the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria

Nation & World

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria

New aerial footage from the National Weather Service shows the scale of the damage wrought by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. The footage from eastern and central Puerto Rico shows the devastation the Category 4 hurricane caused to entire neighborhoods, solar farms, and forests when it made landfall in Puerto Rico on September 20. Puerto Rico is still recovering from the impact of the worst hurricane in a century to strike the Caribbean island. More than 80 percent of residents remain without power, and some schools only reopened on Tuesday, October 24, almost five weeks after the hurricane struck.

John F. Kennedy photos from Miami Herald archives

Nation & World

John F. Kennedy photos from Miami Herald archives

Against the urging of multiple federal agencies, President Donald Trump said he will allow the public release of the currently classified President John F. Kennedy assassination case files. See a collection of photos of John F. Kennedy from the Miami Herald archives.

Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami

Nation & World

Watch mama bear and cubs break into pizzeria and steal salami

A mama bear and her two cubs broke into a pizzeria in Estes Park over the weekend - and they found the salami. Antonio’s Real New York Pizzeria posted surveillance video to its Facebook page that showed the overnight comedic caper. But the restaurant owners didn’t post the video for giggles. They’re looking out for the bears.