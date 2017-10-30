Nation & World

Egypt diocese says 3 churches closed over attack fears

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 7:34 AM

CAIRO

Egyptian religious officials say authorities have shuttered three Coptic Christian churches over fears of attacks by Islamic militants.

The Minya Coptic Orthodox Diocese said authorities sealed off two churches in the southern province, citing harassment and attacks by fundamentalists. A third was closed due to fears of attacks. The statement was issued late Saturday.

Minya Governor Essam Badawi on Monday denied the churches were closed for security reasons, saying they were "unlicensed houses" that lacked the documentation needed to "perform religious rites."

He confirmed, however, that 15 suspects were arrested over an attempted attack on one of the locations on Friday.

Coptic Christians make up about 10 percent of Egypt's population. Islamic extremists have targeted them on a number of occasions in recent years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mph car chase

    A 10-year-old boy led Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase Thursday that left authorities marveling that no one got hurt. It was the second time the boy took off in his mother’s car. The first time, just a few days ago, he did it because he was bored.

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mph car chase

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mph car chase 2:32

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mph car chase
How many insects do you swallow each year and other real life scary facts 1:38

How many insects do you swallow each year and other real life scary facts
How to fold an American flag 2:23

How to fold an American flag

View More Video