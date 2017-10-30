The Latest: Kenyan police tear gas opposition supporters

Opposition leader Raila Odinga greets his supporters after attending a church service in the slum of Kawangware in Nairobi, Kenya, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Warning that Kenya is in "grave danger", opposition leader Raila Odinga said in an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday that the country's repeat presidential election was a sham and that a new vote should be held within 90 days. Darko Bandic AP Photo