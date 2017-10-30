Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chief Wafula Chebukati, briefs media about the on-going vote counting, in Nairobi, Kenya, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Chebukati said Sunday that the election had gone well, and he would soon announce a plan for four out of Kenya's 47 counties where voting was postponed.
Nation & World

Kenya awaits election results, but legal questions persist

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 4:39 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

Amid legal uncertainty, Kenyans are awaiting final results of a presidential election in which President Uhuru Kenyatta ran without a significant challenge because the main opposition leader boycotted the vote.

A key question Monday was how the country's election commission would resolve the fact that 25 constituencies in opposition areas did not vote in last week's election. Opposition supporters in those areas stopped polling stations from opening and clashed with police.

The Kenyan constitution says "an election shall be held in each constituency" if two or more presidential candidates are nominated. There were a total of eight candidates on the ballot, including opposition leader Raila Odinga, even though he did not participate.

The election Thursday was a rerun of an August vote that was later nullified by the Supreme Court.

