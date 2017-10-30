Nation & World

German coalition negotiator urges calmer approach

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 3:54 AM

BERLIN

A leading negotiator in talks to form Germany's next government is urging all involved to "go down a gear" after a stalemate over contentious issues was accompanied by mutual recriminations.

Germany's Sept. 24 election left Chancellor Angela Merkel trying to form an untried coalition that brings together her conservative Union bloc, the pro-business Free Democrats and the traditionally left-leaning Greens.

Last week, negotiators began tackling thorny issues on which there are wide divisions, including immigration and climate protection, but couldn't immediately find common ground.

Party leaders met Sunday night to review the situation. Greens co-leader Katrin Goering-Eckardt told Deutschlandfunk radio Monday: "I can only advise everyone to go down a gear now. The election campaign is really over."

She added that "we must see whether we can find joint solutions."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mph car chase

    A 10-year-old boy led Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase Thursday that left authorities marveling that no one got hurt. It was the second time the boy took off in his mother’s car. The first time, just a few days ago, he did it because he was bored.

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mph car chase

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mph car chase 2:32

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mph car chase
How many insects do you swallow each year and other real life scary facts 1:38

How many insects do you swallow each year and other real life scary facts
How to fold an American flag 2:23

How to fold an American flag

View More Video