On stand, Bergdahl apologizes to those hurt looking for him

Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's military attorney, Lt. Col. Franklin Rosenblatt, and his civilian attorney, Eugene Fidell, arrive at the Fort Bragg courthouse for a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, on Fort Bragg, N.C. Bergdahl, who walked off his base in Afghanistan in 2009 and was held by the Taliban for five years, pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. The Fayetteville Observer via AP Andrew Craft