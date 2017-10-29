FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2017 file photo, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti speaks prior to signing a partnership agreement with his Paris counterpart Anne Hidalgo regarding the Olympic Games in Paris. On Sunday, Oct. 29, Garcetti announced on Twitter that he will not be a candidate for governor of California in 2018.
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2017 file photo, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti speaks prior to signing a partnership agreement with his Paris counterpart Anne Hidalgo regarding the Olympic Games in Paris. On Sunday, Oct. 29, Garcetti announced on Twitter that he will not be a candidate for governor of California in 2018. Thibault Camus, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2017 file photo, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti speaks prior to signing a partnership agreement with his Paris counterpart Anne Hidalgo regarding the Olympic Games in Paris. On Sunday, Oct. 29, Garcetti announced on Twitter that he will not be a candidate for governor of California in 2018. Thibault Camus, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says no to run for governor

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 7:02 PM

LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says he will not run for governor of California.

Garcetti tweeted his decision Sunday, saying he wants to continue to serve in Los Angeles because he's passionate about his city and family.

The 46-year-old decisively won a second four-year term in March. He can't run for a third under LA term limits.

Some political observers have speculated the Democrat may be eyeing a presidential bid in 2020.

Several people are hoping to replace Gov. Jerry Brown when his second term ends next year. The leading candidates are Republican businessman John Cox, Assemblyman Travis Allen, Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, and ex-Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mph car chase

    A 10-year-old boy led Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase Thursday that left authorities marveling that no one got hurt. It was the second time the boy took off in his mother’s car. The first time, just a few days ago, he did it because he was bored.

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mph car chase

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mph car chase 2:32

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mph car chase
How many insects do you swallow each year and other real life scary facts 1:38

How many insects do you swallow each year and other real life scary facts
How to fold an American flag 2:23

How to fold an American flag

View More Video