Army supporters, Buddhist nationalists march in Myanmar city

Shwe Eain Si, dethroned Miss Grand Myanmar 2017, speaks during a ceremony supporting the country's military and government servants Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Yangon, Myanmar. Thousands of people marched in Yangon on Sunday to show support for Myanmar's military, which has come under heavy criticism over violence that has driven hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to flee from Rakhine state to neighboring Bangladesh. Thein Zaw AP Photo