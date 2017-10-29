Nation & World

AP interview: Kenyan opposition leader Odinga wants new vote

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 4:33 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has said in an interview with The Associated Press that the repeat presidential election was a sham and that a new vote should be held within 90 days.

Odinga said Sunday that low voter turnout in the election on Thursday, a rerun of an August election, indicated that the process wasn't valid and that the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta is trying to "destroy other institutions of governance in our country," including the Supreme Court.

Odinga says he is open to dialogue with the Kenyatta camp about holding what he calls a free and fair election, but warns that Kenya is in "grave danger."

The Supreme Court nullified the Aug. 8 vote after finding what it called irregularities and illegalities in the process.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase

    A 10-year-old boy led Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase Thursday that left authorities marveling that no one got hurt. It was the second time the boy took off in his mother’s car. The first time, just a few days ago, he did it because he was bored.

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase 2:32

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase
How many insects do you swallow each year and other real life scary facts 1:38

How many insects do you swallow each year and other real life scary facts
How to fold an American flag 2:23

How to fold an American flag

View More Video