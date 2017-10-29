Nation & World

Afghan official: Taliban attack kills 13 police

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 4:47 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

The Taliban killed 13 police in an attack on a checkpoint early Sunday in the northern Kunduz province, an official said.

Hayatullah Ameri, chief of the Khan Abad district, near where the attack took place, says only one policeman escaped the battle alive.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the attack.

Kunduz is a breadbasket region that borders Tajikistan to the north and sits on a major crossroad in the country.

Afghan forces have struggled to combat a resurgent Taliban since U.S. and NATO forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, switching to a counterterrorism and support role.

A wave of attacks this month targeting security forces across the country has killed more than 200 people. On Saturday, at least nine policemen were killed in separate Taliban attacks on their checkpoints in the Ghazni province.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase

    A 10-year-old boy led Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase Thursday that left authorities marveling that no one got hurt. It was the second time the boy took off in his mother’s car. The first time, just a few days ago, he did it because he was bored.

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase 2:32

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase
How many insects do you swallow each year and other real life scary facts 1:38

How many insects do you swallow each year and other real life scary facts
How to fold an American flag 2:23

How to fold an American flag

View More Video