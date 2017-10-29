Justin Rose of England hits from the fairway during the third round of the 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament held at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Justin Rose of England hits from the fairway during the third round of the 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament held at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Ng Han Guan AP Photo
Rose wins HSBC Champions in stunning comeback over Johnson

October 29, 2017 3:00 AM

SHANGHAI

Justin Rose took advantage of a record-tying collapse by Dustin Johnson and rallied from eight shots behind to win the HSBC Champions.

Johnson, the world's No. 1 player going for his third World Golf Championships title of the year, lost a six-shot lead. That matches the largest blown lead in the final round on the PGA Tour, most recently by Sergio Garcia at Quail Hollow in 2005 and Greg Norman in the 1996 Masters.

Rose seized on the surprising opportunity with a 31 on the back nine, making birdies on the 16th and 17th holes and closing with a 5-under 67. He won for the first time since capturing the gold medal at the Olympics last summer in Rio de Janeiro.

It was his second World Golf Championships title.

