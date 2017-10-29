Nation & World

Afghan deputy governor goes missing in northwest Pakistan

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 1:31 AM

PESHAWAR, Pakistan

Police say the deputy governor of Afghanistan's Kunar province has gone missing in the Pakistani city of Peshawar.

Senior Pakistani police officer Mohammad Tahir Khan said Sunday that Qazi Mohammad Nabi Ahmadi recently came to the city for medical treatment.

Khan said Pakistani authorities were not informed of the visit until a relative lodged a complaint about his "disappearance."

Ahmadi is a leader of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar's Hizb-i-Islami party, which signed a peace deal with the Afghan government in September 2016.

Khan said a special team of investigators and local police was carrying out a search operation.

