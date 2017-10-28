Nation & World

Crash involving football team's bus, SUV kills 1

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 11:14 AM

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa.

Authorities say a collision between a sport utility vehicle and a bus carrying a high school football team killed the SUV driver and injured three other people.

The York County coroner's office says the crash occurred at about 1 a.m. Saturday on Route 30 in Hellam Township.

Hellam Fire Chief Eric Strittmatter told the York Daily Record that the westbound SUV crossed the median and struck the eastbound bus, which was carrying Eastern York players home from a game in Martinsburg.

The school district said none of the 21 students were injured but two coaches and the bus driver were taken to hospitals, and the coaches were later released. There was no immediate word about their conditions. Another coach and an athletic trainer were also on the bus.

