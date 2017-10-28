Obama called to jury duty, tells judge he will ‘carry out his public duty as a citizen’

Barack Obama, as a former president, is perhaps the most high-profile and successful resident of Chicago — but he’s not above serving on a jury.
He was recently called for jury duty in Cook County, the Chicago Tribune reports. Chief Judge Tim Evans told the Tribune that Obama was willing to serve, and that security accommodations would be made to allow him to do so.
“He made it crystal-clear to me through his representative that he would carry out his public duty as a citizen and resident of this community,” Evans said.
Obama owns homes in Washington, D.C. and in a Chicago neighborhood.
Other high-profile figures have served on juries in the county, the Tribune reported, including Oprah Winfrey and Mr. T.
Evans expressed appreciation for Obama’s decision to serve.
“Although it’s not a place where the public can earn a lot of money, it is highly appreciated,” he told the Tribune. “It’s crucial that our society get the benefit of that kind of commitment.”
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
