UK navy discharges 9 nuclear sub crew members for drug use

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 5:36 AM

LONDON

Britain's Royal Navy has discharged nine service personnel who tested positive for drugs while they were assigned to a nuclear submarine.

The nine were dismissed following compulsory drugs tests on HMS Vigilant — one of four British submarines that carry Trident nuclear missiles. A Royal Navy statement says the service does "not tolerate drugs misuse by service personnel. Those found to have fallen short of our high standards face being discharged from service."

The Daily Mail reported that the drug involved in this case was cocaine. The newspaper alleged the personnel took part in drug-fueled parties while docked in the United States to pick up nuclear warheads.

The submarine has also recently been embroiled in controversy over allegations of an inappropriate onboard relationship between a male and female.

