Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira rides a wave during a big wave surfing session at the Praia do Norte, or North beach, in Nazare, Portugal, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 2:32 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's images include a surfer dwarfed by a wave in Portugal; demonstrators at a burning barricade taunting riot police in Nairobi, Kenya; and pilgrims taking part in an annual celebration for the patron saint of highland farmers in Germany.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Oct. 21-27, 2017.

___

