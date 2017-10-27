Abbott promises to "look into" Confederate plaque in Capitol

FILE - This Aug. 17, 2017 file photo shows, The Children of the Confederacy Creed plaque at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Thursday August 17, 2017. A black Texas lawmaker says Republican Gov. Greg Abbott privately told him he supports removing a Confederate marker in the state Capitol that rejects slavery as an underlying cause of the Civil War. An Abbott spokeswoman Friday stopped short of saying the plaque would come down. Ciara Matthews says the governor will ask state officials to look into the issue. Austin American-Statesman via AP File Jay Janner