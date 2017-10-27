Tiger Woods pleads guilty in DUI case following positive test for five drugs

Tiger Woods pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge Friday, the New York Post reports.
Woods had tested positive for five drugs following a May traffic stop in which an officer found him sleeping at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz, the Post reports.
The drugs in his system were: Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC.
Woods’s plea in a Florida court is part of a DUI first-offender diversion program. He’ll complete classes and community service, refrain from using drugs and alcohol and pay a $250 fine. He’ll be on probation for 12 months, the Post reported.
During his appearance in court, he said just one word during the proceeding — “yes” — in response to a judge asking if he understood the charges and was satisfied with his legal representation.
Woods is arguably the best male golfer of all time.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
