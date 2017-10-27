The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Tiger Woods pleads guilty in DUI case following positive test for five drugs

October 27, 2017 2:02 PM

Tiger Woods pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge Friday, the New York Post reports.

Woods had tested positive for five drugs following a May traffic stop in which an officer found him sleeping at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz, the Post reports.

The drugs in his system were: Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC.

Woods’s plea in a Florida court is part of a DUI first-offender diversion program. He’ll complete classes and community service, refrain from using drugs and alcohol and pay a $250 fine. He’ll be on probation for 12 months, the Post reported.

During his appearance in court, he said just one word during the proceeding — “yes” — in response to a judge asking if he understood the charges and was satisfied with his legal representation.

Woods is arguably the best male golfer of all time.

