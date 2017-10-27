10-year-old in family car leads Ohio police on a wild, high-speed chase

More Videos 2:32 Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase Pause 1:25 'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 3:37 KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater” 1:18 Watch: Chaotic aftermath of a racially fueled melee in the Ozarks 3:01 Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 1:26 Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic 1:08 Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement 1:19 Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 0:31 Kansas City, Kansas firefighters picket outside city hall 4:47 Tasting the new Irish menu at Brady's Public House Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase A 10-year-old boy led Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase Thursday that left authorities marveling that no one got hurt. It was the second time the boy took off in his mother’s car. The first time, just a few days ago, he did it because he was bored. A 10-year-old boy led Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase Thursday that left authorities marveling that no one got hurt. It was the second time the boy took off in his mother’s car. The first time, just a few days ago, he did it because he was bored. Ohio State Highway Patrol

