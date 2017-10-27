10-year-old in family car leads Ohio police on a wild, high-speed chase

A 10-year-old boy led Ohio police and state troopers on a high-speed chase Thursday that left authorities marveling that no one got hurt.
It was the second time in two weeks the boy took the family car for a joyride, authorities said. The first time he did it because he was bored.
At one point on Thursday, his mother was reportedly chasing after him in another car.
The boy took the family’s 2004 Toyota Avalon again about 9 a.m. Thursday, when his father reported him missing, according to News 5 in Cleveland.
The pursuit began around 9:30 when Westlake police saw the Avalon speed by on Interstate 90 west of Cleveland being chased by another vehicle, presumably the boy’s mother.
When the boy wouldn’t pull over, Westlake police pursued him for more than 15 miles through two counties.
He drove through a tollbooth and got on the Ohio Turnpike heading westbound, Westlake police Capt. Guy Turner told The New York Post
At least four Ohio highway patrol troopers then picked up the chase, which went on for about another 20 miles.
At times, with the boy driving erratically, the chase reached speeds of 100 miles an hour.
Troopers used a rolling roadblock to try and slow him down. At that point one trooper was able to make eye contact with the boy and direct him to pull over, but he kept going, according to the police report.
Troopers tried to box him in and put stop sticks in the road but the boy drove into the ditch to avoid them.
A trooper used his cruiser to nudge the boy’s car into a mile post sign and another cruiser blocked the way to keep the boy from getting back on the road, according to police.
“It was very lucky no one was hurt,” Sgt. Tim Hoffman of the highway patrol told the Post.
The boy was allegedly combative with the troopers when they got him out of the car. He tried to spit in their faces and kicked one trooper in the shin, News 5 reported.
On Oct. 16 he took his mom’s 2013 Dodge Charger from the driveway and was later found driving with three flat tires on Interstate 90, the TV station reported.
On Thursday he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. After he is released he will be placed into the custody of Erie County Children's Services. Police will consult with county prosecutors about possible charges.
The tow truck driver who responded to the scene marveled that no one died in the chase.
“He’s a good driver,” the tow operator told News 5.
"He's a good driver," the tow operator told News 5.
