Naked, 91-year-old woman confronts burglar. ‘Sorry, ma’am,’ he apologizes

When she heard the family dog, Pepper, barking around 2 a.m. one morning this week, Patricia Mulkeen knew something was wrong.
So she got out of bed, grabbed a flashlight and went to see what the ruckus was in her Yarmouth, Mass. home.
She came face-to-face with a burglar in the dining room.
The burglar came face-to-face with Mulkeen, who was naked.
“Sorry, ma’am,” he told her.
And then he left.
“My wife at 91 years old gets out of bed and she’s stark naked,” Mulkeen’s husband, Jack, told WHDH in Boston.
“And here’s this young guy in his 20’s looking at a naked 91-year-old woman. That’d be enough to make him faint; it’s a shock.”
Mulkeen told the TV station she wasn’t frightened, even though she started screaming at her husband to “call the police” when she came face-to-face with the intruder. “I was just surprised,” she said.
Police found Joseph M. Parent, 28, nearby, the Boston Globe reported. He was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, possession of a class B drug, and possession of a class E drug.
The Mulkeens hailed their dog as the real hero of the night.
