3 UN peacekeepers killed in northern Mali attack

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 10:18 PM

BAMAKO, Mali

Three U.N. peacekeepers from Chad were killed and two others injured when their logistics convoy was attacked in northern Mali, the United Nations said late Thursday.

The U.N. Security Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack on the road between Tessalit and Aguelhok.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission said the wounded peacekeepers were evacuated to the city of Kidal for treatment.

The Security Council stressed that "any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable" and called on the government of Mali to swiftly investigate the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The U.N.'s most powerful body and the secretary-general underlined that attacks targeting peacekeepers "may constitute war crimes under international law."

Guterres urged Mali's government and armed groups to accelerate implementation of a peace agreement, U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said.

The 12,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali has become the most dangerous in the world as Islamic militants routinely attack U.N. convoys across the north.

At least 80 peacekeepers have died in "malicious acts" since the mission was established in 2013, according to U.N. peacekeeping data as of the end of August.

