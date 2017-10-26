Police officer shoots, wounds man in Alabama

Body cam video shows parents passed out with baby in backseat

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office in Florida released a body cam video from one of their deputies that shows a couple unconscious in a car with an 8-month-baby in the backseat. Both adults were arrested. The female passenger was charged with child neglect and drug possession. The male was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with suspended license. The baby was found with a spoiled diaper. The child was placed in the care of the Department of Children and Families.