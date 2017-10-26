Nation & World

Police officer shoots, wounds man in Alabama

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 7:27 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.

Authorities say an officer answering a call to an Alabama apartment complex shot and wounded a man.

News outlets report that the shooting happened when officers responded to a call about shots fired at the Park Place Apartments on Wednesday. Huntsville police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Ware told Al.com that the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Ware says the officer will be on administrative leave or desk duty, pending an investigation of the shooting.

Further details have not been released.

