China media dominated by Xi, reinforcing image as leader

Newspapers, TV and magazines are being dominated by images of President Xi Jinping, reinforcing his public image as China's most powerful leader in decades following a Communist Party congress.
Photos of Xi took up as much as one-quarter of party newspapers and titles as diverse as China Sports News on Thursday. Rows of magazines at newsstands had Xi's face on the cover.
Xi has amassed more personal power than any leader since Mao Zedong in the 1970s. It is break with two decades of shared authority among a group of senior party figures.
Party spokespeople reject suggestions Xi is building a personality cult, but Thursday's media saturation adds to the most intense propaganda for a Chinese leader's personal image since Mao.
