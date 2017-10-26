Police officers and rescuers inspect the site of an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. The explosion and raging fire killed a number of people and injured dozens, police said.
Nation & World

The Latest: Inferno at Indonesia fireworks factory kills 47

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 5:53 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

The Latest on an explosion and fire at a firecracker factory on the outskirts of the Indonesian capital Jakarta (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

Indonesian police say the death toll from an inferno at a fireworks factory outside Jakarta has risen to 47.

Tangerang police chief Hary Kurniawan says the death toll could rise further as many of the dozens of injured have extensive burns.

He said all 47 bodies recovered so far were found in the remains of the factory and a search is continuing.

5:20 p.m.

A police official says 39 people have been killed in an inferno at a firecracker factory outside the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

Nico Afinta, general crimes director at Jakarta police, says the death toll could rise as many victims have suffered extensive burns.

The fire began Thursday morning at the factory next to a residential area in Tangerang, a city in Banten province on the western outskirts of Jakarta.

A police report said the fire spread after an explosion and that the factory's roof had collapsed.

