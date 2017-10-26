Rescue, military personnel and a policeman gather at the railroad crossing, where several people were killed in a crash between a train, right, and a military truck, left, by the track, in southern Finland Thursday Oct. 26, 2017. Finnish media say several people have been killed in a train crash in the southern part of Finland.
Rescue, military personnel and a policeman gather at the railroad crossing, where several people were killed in a crash between a train, right, and a military truck, left, by the track, in southern Finland Thursday Oct. 26, 2017. Finnish media say several people have been killed in a train crash in the southern part of Finland. Lehtikuva via AP)
Rescue, military personnel and a policeman gather at the railroad crossing, where several people were killed in a crash between a train, right, and a military truck, left, by the track, in southern Finland Thursday Oct. 26, 2017. Finnish media say several people have been killed in a train crash in the southern part of Finland. Lehtikuva via AP)

Nation & World

The Latest: At least 4 dead in Finland train crash

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 3:02 AM

HELSINKI

The Latest on train crash in southern Finland (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Police in Finland say that at least four people have been killed in a train crash in the south of the country.

The crash happened early Thursday in Raseborg, about 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of Helsinki, and to the capital.

The victims reportedly were soldiers and Finland's defense minister, Jussi Niinisto, tweeted that Thursday "had started with grim news" and "I feel grief."

___

10:20 a.m.

Finnish media say several people have been killed in a train crash in the southern part of Finland.

The FNB news agency says that eight other people who have been injured in the crash have been taken to hospitals in Raseborg, about 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of Helsinki, and to the capital.

The victims reportedly were soldiers and Finland's defense minister, Jussi Niinisto, tweeted that Thursday "had started with grim news" and "I feel grief."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Body cam video shows parents passed out with baby in backseat

    The Volusia County Sheriff's Office in Florida released a body cam video from one of their deputies that shows a couple unconscious in a car with an 8-month-baby in the backseat. Both adults were arrested. The female passenger was charged with child neglect and drug possession. The male was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with suspended license. The baby was found with a spoiled diaper. The child was placed in the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Body cam video shows parents passed out with baby in backseat

Body cam video shows parents passed out with baby in backseat 1:13

Body cam video shows parents passed out with baby in backseat
Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria 11:02

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria
Alligator pulled from water pipe in Florida 1:05

Alligator pulled from water pipe in Florida

View More Video