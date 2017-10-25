Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, center, is escorted by police as she arrives for court hearing at Shah Alam court house in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Malaysian prosecutors said Wednesday that they would present security camera video showing two more male suspects at the airport on the day Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader was killed.
Nation & World

Airport videos show the 4 men also suspected in Kim murder

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 11:47 PM

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia

Prosecutors have shown Malaysian airport security videos detailing the movements of four men suspected along with two women on trial of having the intent to kill the estranged brother of North Korea's leader.

Police chief investigating officer Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz told the court Thursday that security footage from the Kuala Lumpur airport showed the four men before and after the attack on Kim Jong Nam on Feb. 13.

He said his investigation showed the suspect known as Hanamori, or Grandpa or Uncle, was the mastermind. Hanamori was the first to arrive at the airport and met separately with each of the other men before the attack. After the women rubbed VX nerve agent on Kim's face, three of the men traveled in one vehicle between airport terminals.

