Brazil's President Michel Temer attends the Aviator Day ceremony at the Brasilia Air Base, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Aviator Day commemorates Brazil's first official flight and celebrates the Brazilian Air Force. Eraldo Peres AP Photo
Nation & World

The Latest: Brazilian president reported hospitalized

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 12:08 PM

SAO PAULO

The Latest on a debate on whether Brazilian President Michel Temer should be suspended and tried on corruption charges (all times local):

3:00 p.m.

A Brazilian lawmaker says that President Michel Temer has been hospitalized for an examination after experiencing "discomfort."

Carlos Marun is close ally of the president. He said Wednesday he did not think the issue was serious but did not provide any more details.

Earlier this month, Temer's office announced that he had been diagnosed with a partial coronary obstruction that would be treated with aspirin and a low-fat diet. Local media is reporting that the 77-year-old president's new hospitalization isn't related to his heart condition.

Temer is facing a vote in the lower house of Congress on Wednesday that could see him suspended and put on trial on corruption charges. Prosecutors allege he led a criminal organization in which Brazil's political parties sold favors, votes and plum appointments to powerful businessmen.

