Brother of Vegas shooter is arrested for child pornography

Bruce Paddock, the brother of the Las Vegas mass shooter, was arrested Wednesday for crimes related to child pornography, the Los Angeles Times and TMZ reported.
Paddock was taken into custody in North Hollywood, Calif., the Times reported, quoting an anonymous source.
TMZ reported that Paddock was arrested at an assisted living home.
Law enforcement officials told TMZ that they received a tip that there was child porn on Paddock’s computer, which prompted a search warrant.
Sources told TMZ the investigation began before Paddock’s brother, Stephen, fired into a crowd of concertgoers from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino earlier this month. The FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department were involved in the investigation, according to TMZ.
Paddock was reportedly living at the assisted living facility.
Comments