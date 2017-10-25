Haunting drone video: Postal worker delivers mail amid California fire devastation

0:36 Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting Pause

1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

0:56 A risky Halloween for your eyes?

2:35 Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities

2:37 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses Iowa Republicans in Des Moines

1:07 Detectives search for clues in KC's 117th homicide of 2017

2:17 KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks

1:00 "It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court

1:55 KU’s Devonte’ Graham, Malik Newman & Svi Mykhailiuk preview the season