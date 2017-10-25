Citing four troublesome incidents involving black passengers on American Airlines flights, the NAACP has issued a national travel advisory warning black passengers about flying on American.
Citing four troublesome incidents involving black passengers on American Airlines flights, the NAACP has issued a national travel advisory warning black passengers about flying on American. Associated Press
Citing four troublesome incidents involving black passengers on American Airlines flights, the NAACP has issued a national travel advisory warning black passengers about flying on American. Associated Press

Nation & World

NAACP warns black travelers about flying on American Airlines

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

October 25, 2017 8:08 AM

The NAACP has issued a national travel advisory for American Airlines, warning black people that “booking and boarding flights on American Airlines could subject them (to) disrespectful, discriminatory or unsafe conditions.”

The statement, released late Tuesday, cited several incidents experienced by black passengers that “suggest a corporate culture of racial insensitivity and possible racial bias on the part of American Airlines.”

In one incident, the NAACP says a black woman and her baby were kicked off a flight from Atlanta to New York City when she asked that her stroller be retrieved from checked baggage before she would disembark.

The NAACP recently issued a travel advisory for Missouri, the first the civil rights group had issued for any state warning about discrimination and racist attacks.

American Airlines spokeswoman Shannon Gilson told CNN Money the company is “disappointed” about the advisory.

“Our team members - a diverse community of gate agents, pilots, and flight attendants - are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds,” she said.

Historically, the NAACP has issued travel advisories “when conditions on the ground pose a substantial risk of harm to black Americans, and we are concerned today that the examples cited herein may represent only the ‘tip of the iceberg’ when it comes to American Airlines’ documented mistreatment of African-American customers,” the group’s statement said.

The NAACP cited three other specific incidents that happened on American flights that it found troubling.

In one case, a black man was required to relinquish his purchased seats aboard a flight from Washington, D.C. to Raleigh-Durham, “merely because he responded to disrespectful and discriminatory comments directed toward him by two unruly white passengers,” the NAACP statement said.

In another, despite having previously booked first-class tickets for herself and a traveling companion, a black woman’s seating assignment was moved to the coach section at the ticket counter while her white companion remained assigned to first class.

And, on a Miami to New York flight, the pilot had a black woman removed from the plane after she complained to the gate agent about having her seating assignment changed without her consent.

“The NAACP for several months now has been monitoring a pattern of disturbing incidents reported by African-American passengers, specific to American Airlines,” the group’s statement said.

“The series of recent incidents involve troublesome conduct by American Airlines and they suggest a corporate culture of racial insensitivity and possible racial bias on the part of American Airlines.”

NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said the group wants to meet with American executives to discuss the concerns and find ways to fix them.

“Until these and other concerns are addressed, this national travel advisory will stand,” Johnson said in the statement.

Gilson told CNN that NAACP representatives would be invited to company headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.

“We are committed to having a meaningful dialogue about our airline and are ready to both listen and engage,” she told CNN.

More Videos

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

Pause
A risky Halloween for your eyes? 0:56

A risky Halloween for your eyes?

Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities 2:35

Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses Iowa Republicans in Des Moines 2:37

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses Iowa Republicans in Des Moines

Detectives search for clues in KC's 117th homicide of 2017 1:07

Detectives search for clues in KC's 117th homicide of 2017

KU’s Devonte’ Graham, Malik Newman & Svi Mykhailiuk preview the season 1:55

KU’s Devonte’ Graham, Malik Newman & Svi Mykhailiuk preview the season

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance 0:47

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks 2:17

KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks

Semi trucks illegally parked linked to woman's death 1:01

Semi trucks illegally parked linked to woman's death

Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri 2:14

Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri

  • NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri

    For the first time, the NAACP has issued a travel advisory for a state, warning travelers and residents about possible discrimination and racist attacks. The Missouri NAACP circulated the advisory in June, and it was adopted by national delegates last week. Video by Jill Toyoshiba and Ian Cummings.

NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri

For the first time, the NAACP has issued a travel advisory for a state, warning travelers and residents about possible discrimination and racist attacks. The Missouri NAACP circulated the advisory in June, and it was adopted by national delegates last week. Video by Jill Toyoshiba and Ian Cummings.

Jill Toyoshiba and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

Pause
A risky Halloween for your eyes? 0:56

A risky Halloween for your eyes?

Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities 2:35

Home care cuts infuriate mother of son with disabilities

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses Iowa Republicans in Des Moines 2:37

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses Iowa Republicans in Des Moines

Detectives search for clues in KC's 117th homicide of 2017 1:07

Detectives search for clues in KC's 117th homicide of 2017

KU’s Devonte’ Graham, Malik Newman & Svi Mykhailiuk preview the season 1:55

KU’s Devonte’ Graham, Malik Newman & Svi Mykhailiuk preview the season

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance 0:47

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks 2:17

KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks

Semi trucks illegally parked linked to woman's death 1:01

Semi trucks illegally parked linked to woman's death

Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri 2:14

Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri

  • Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

    Houston police are searching for the suspects seen on this video. This surveillance video shows the moment they fired multiple gunshots -- killing a man and injuring another -- and then carjacked a woman with her baby niece at gunpoint.

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

View More Video